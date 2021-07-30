NOTES: Fans were allowed to attend practice for the first time since 2019. They barked like they do in the Dawg Pound at FirstEnergy Stadium and even got All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett to stop and wave several times before he throw his gloves into the stands. ... Berry said roughly 90% of the roster is either fully vaccinated or have gotten one shot. ... WR Odell Beckham Jr. was limited as he works his way back from knee surgery. ... WR Derrick Willies retired after undergoing off-season knee surgery.