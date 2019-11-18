Mayfield knew he would probably be fined for the comments, and the league handed down its penalty a few days later.

The second-year QB, who has played well in Cleveland’s past three games, didn’t back down from his initial criticism of the officials, saying, “people have to be held accountable for their job. When it affects my job, it sucks because it’s not in my control.”

The Browns (4-6) have been one of the league’s most penalized teams this season. They’ve been flagged 87 times.

