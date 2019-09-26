AP PRO32 RANKING - Browns No. 19, Ravens No. 6

BROWNS OFFENSE - OVERALL (24), RUSH (25), PASS (18).

BROWNS DEFENSE - OVERALL (10), RUSH (14), PASS (10).

RAVENS OFFENSE - OVERALL (1), RUSH (1), PASS (7).

RAVENS DEFENSE - OVERALL (16T), RUSH (3), PASS (27).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES - First place at stake in AFC North. ... Ravens face Browns for first time under GM Eric DeCosta, who took over for Ozzie Newsome, a Hall of Fame TE with Cleveland. ... Hyped Browns at early crossroads after two losses at home. ... Browns split with Ravens last season, but are 3-19 vs. Baltimore since 2007. ... Despite missing seven starters, including entire secondary with injuries, Browns were in position to tie NFC champion Rams in final seconds Sunday night but failed on four plays from 4-yard line. ... First-year coach Freddie Kitchens took blame for loss, and lamented not running ball near goal line with three timeouts. ... Browns QB Baker Mayfield has struggled, completing just 56.9 percent of passes (63.8 as rookie) with three TDs and five interceptions. ... Mayfield has thrown at least one TD pass in all 16 career starts. Only Hall of Famer Kurt Warner (24) had better opening run. ... Mayfield threw three TD passes and three picks in season finale against Ravens as rookie. ... Browns WR Odell Beckham Jr. has been dealing with double teams so far, but still had team-high six catches against Rams. ... Beckham had eight catches for career-high 222 yards in only game against Ravens for Giants in 2016. Beckham has averaged 128.8 yards per game in four games against AFC North teams. ... Browns DE Myles Garrett has six sacks this season and 26 1/2 in 30 career games. ... Browns will play four of next five games on road. ... Browns RB Nick Chubb was held to 24 yards on nine carries in 2018 season finale at Baltimore. ... Ravens RB Mark Ingram leads NFL with five rushing TDs, ranks fifth with 257 yards on ground. ... Baltimore owns plus-3 turnover differential and plus-9 in last six games against Cleveland. ... Ravens 10-1 at home against Browns under coach John Harbaugh, who started in 2008. ... Baltimore QB Lamar Jackson has thrown 221 passes without INT, longest current streak in NFL. ... Ravens tight ends have combined 33 catches, 389 yards and three TDs, all NFL highs for position. ... Ravens’ defense burned for 503 yards last week. ... Baltimore’s 1,535 yards on offense after three games second most in NFL history behind 2011 Patriots (1,621). ... Ravens CB Brandon Carr expected to make 180th consecutive start, longest current streak among defensive players. ... Baltimore 66-23 at home under Harbaugh, 18-2 in September. ... Ravens K Justin Tucker’s 90.3% success rate on FGs best in NFL history. Fantasy tip: Beckham could have big day against defense that yielded 374 yards passing vs. KC and 349 against Arizona two weeks ago.

