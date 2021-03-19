The 29-year-old Parkey is perhaps best known for missing a field-goal attempt for Chicago in an NFC wild-card game after the 2018 season that was partially blocked before it hit one upright and the crossbar in the final seconds.
Parkey didn’t have any major issues for the Browns in 2020, making 19 of 22 attempts and going 3 of 3 and making all eight extra points in playoff games against Pittsburgh and Kansas City.
Parkey was a Pro Bowler in his rookie season for Philadelphia and spent two seasons with the Eagles. He’s also been with Miami, Chicago and Tennessee. He kicked for Cleveland in 2016, making 20 of 25 field goals in 14 games.
