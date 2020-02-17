Harris caught 15 passes for 149 yards and three touchdowns this past season for the Browns, making six starts. He was scheduled to make $2.49 million in 2020.
Kush began the season starting in the right guard spot that opened when Kevin Zeitler was traded to the Giants. Kush made seven starts but eventually lost his job to Wyatt Teller. Kush had one season remaining on a contract that was scheduled to pay him $2.075 million in salary and bonuses.
Taylor was a contributor on special teams and in some defensive packages. He was set to make $2.4 million.
