Whitehead started the game in place of safety Damarious Randall, who missed his second straight game because of a hamstring injury. Whitehead missed tackles on two big plays by the Broncos.

Whitehead was in his second season with Cleveland. The Browns signed him last year after he was waived by the Green Bay Packers.

The Browns (2-6) have lost four games and first-year coach Freddie Kitchens facing heavy criticism.

