Richardson didn’t condone his teammate’s behavior. However, he said Rudolph “can’t antagonize a fight and then claim bullying. ... you get what’s coming to you. He was protecting himself. I don’t blame him. Guy keeps rushing me, even with the helmet off, he’s asking for it. Just leave it at that.”
Richardson believes Garrett “has a leg to stand on” with his appeal.
Browns coach Freddie Kitchens said the team will continue to support Garrett, who “had a bad lapse in judgment.”
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.