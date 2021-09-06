NOTES: The Browns began the week as healthy as they’ve been in some time. C JC Tretter, CB Troy Hill and WR Rashard Higgins were all on the field after missing time last week. ... As expected, Stefanski said K Chase McLaughlin will handle field goals and extra points against the Chiefs. McLaughlin won the job when incumbent starter Cody Parkey sustained a quadriceps injury last month and was placed on injured reserve. The Browns signed K Chris Naggar to the practice squad last week.