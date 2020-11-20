STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — The Eagles have won five straight vs. the Browns, including seven of the last nine and four in a row on the road. ... The Eagles are 0-2-1 vs. AFC North. ... Philadelphia begins a stretch of five games against teams that currently have a winning record. The Eagles’ next five opponents are 32-13. ... Eagles QB Carson Wentz made his NFL debut against Cleveland in 2016, passing for 278 yards and two touchdowns in a 29-10 win that also was coach Doug Pederson’s debut. ... Pederson played quarterback for the Browns in 2000. He went 1-7 as a starter after Tim Couch was injured. ... Wentz has a career-low 73.1 passer rating and 58.2 completion percentage in 2020. ... Eagles RB Miles Sanders has at least 75 scrimmage yards in six straight games. Sanders is averaging 6.0 yards per carry in 2020 and 5.0 in his two seasons. ... Eagles RB Boston Scott had a 56-yard TD run last week in the loss to New York. ... Philly WR Travis Fulgham was held to one catch by the Giants after 29 receptions in his first five games. ... Eagles WR Alshon Jeffery made his season debut last week, playing 18 snaps with no catches on one target. ... Eagles TE Richard Rodgers led the team with 60 yards receiving last week. ... Philadelphia DE Brandon Graham has seven of the team’s 31 sacks — tied for third most in the league. ... Eagles LB Alex Singleton led the team with a career-high 15 tackles vs. New York. ... CB Darius Slay leads the NFL with 103 passes defended since 2014. ... Under first-year coach Kevin Stefanski, the Browns have already matched their entire win total from 2019. The Browns are 6-3 for the first time since 2014. ... The Browns will be without star DE Myles Garrett, who tested positive for COVID-19 this week. Garrett leads the NFL with 9 1/2 sacks and has been a disruptive force all season. ... Browns RB Nick Chubb returned last week after missing four games with a sprained right knee and rushed for 126 yards. Chubb capped his performance with a 59-yard run he ended by stepping out short of the goal line, preventing the Texans from getting the ball back. ... RB Kareem Hunt added 104 yards last week and picked up two big first downs as the Browns ran out the clock. ... Chubb and Hunt are the first Cleveland backs to run for 100 yards apiece since Hall of Famer Leroy Kelly and Ernie Green in 1966. ... Chubb is averaging 6.1 yards per carry while Hunt has scored seven touchdowns: three rushing, four receiving. ... The Browns placed starting RT Jack Conklin and K Cody Parkey on the COVID-19 list this week and their status for the game is in question. ... Browns FB Andy Janovich may miss the game after being placed on the COVID-19 list. ... Cleveland’s past two home games have been played in blustery, rainy conditions, and rain is in Sunday’s forecast. ... WR Jarvis Landry has caught at least two passes in 104 straight games. ... Following wins over Washington and Dallas, the Browns are tying to improve to 3-0 against the NFC East. ... Fantasy tip: It could be tougher sledding for Chubb against Philly’s defensive front. He leads the league with seven runs of 20 yards or more.