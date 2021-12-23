STATS AND STUFF: The Browns are fighting for their playoff lives. They’re in last place in the AFC North, though they’re only one game behind division leaders Cincinnati and Baltimore. ... Browns coach Kevin Stefanski cleared COVID-19 protocols and is back with the team after missing the Raiders game. ... This is the first Christmas Day game for the Browns. … Despite missing starters on the offensive line due to COVID-19, the Browns haven’t allowed a sack in either of their last two games. … Browns Pro Bowl LG Joel Bitonio played LT in a regular-season game for the first time in his career on Monday. ... Chubb is the first Browns player to rush for 1,000 yards in three straight seasons since Mike Pruitt from 1979-81. … Garrett comes in with a career-high 15 sacks, also a team record. . ... The Browns are sticking with K Chase McLaughlin, who has missed 6 of his last 12 FG tries. ... The Packers already have clinched their third straight NFC North title. They own a one-game lead over the Arizona Cardinals, Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the race to earn the NFC’s No. 1 seed and lone first-round playoff bye. … The Packers are 6-0 at Lambeau Field this season and are the only NFL team that hasn’t lost at home. … Packers coach Matt LaFleur owns a 37-9 regular-season record. If he earns his 38th win Saturday, LaFleur would match George Seifert’s record for most victories by a head coach in his first three seasons. Seifert had a 38-10 regular-season record in his first three years … Aaron Jones has six touchdown catches this season, the most by a Packers running back since Johnny Blood McNally had 11 in 1931. … Browns OC Alex Van Pelt worked as a Packers assistant coach from 2014-19. … This is the third time the Packers have played on Christmas. They lost at home to the Bears in 2005 and beat the Bears at home in 2011 in their other Christmas contests. … The Browns are looking to complete a sweep of the NFC North while the Packers attempt to finish off a sweep of the AFC North.