The Browns selected Fields, who led the Big 12 in tackles per game last season after transferring from Arizona to West Virginia, in the fifth round.
LeCounte was also taken in the fifth round, and Felton was Cleveland’s final pick, in the sixth round.
The players are expected to be on the field Friday in Berea, Ohio.
Northwestern cornerback Greg Newsome II, the team’s first round pick, Notre Dame linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Auburn wide receiver Anthony Schwartz, Cincinnati offensive tackle James Hudson III and Ohio State defensive tackle Tommy Togiai have not yet signed.
