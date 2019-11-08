Tretter’s deal includes $23 million guaranteed.
Browns general manager John Dorsey said Tretter “embodies all of the qualities that you look for in a football player.”
Tretter didn’t miss a snap last season despite playing with a severely sprained ankle, which limited his practice time and required daily treatments. With Tretter anchoring the middle, Cleveland’s line did a solid job protecting then-rookie quarterback Baker Mayfield. He was only sacked five times in the final eight games.
