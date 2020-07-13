Phillips led the national champion Tigers and SEC in tackles last season. He had eight tackles in LSU’s title game win over Clemson.
Delpit, who also played at LSU, is the only rookie pick not yet signed by the Browns. Cleveland’s first-year players are scheduled to report to training camp late next week.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.