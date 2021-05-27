Cleveland also drafted speedy rookie Anthony Schwartz in the third round this year.
The 26-year-old Hodge appeared in nine games last season, making 11 catches for 180 yards. He missed the Week 4 game against Dallas after injuring a hamstring during warmups.
Hodge sat out two other games when the hamstring flared up, and he was one of several Browns wide receivers who had to sit out a game against the Jets and wild-card playoff matchup with Pittsburgh after he tested positive for COVID-19.
Hodge was claimed off waivers by the Browns from the Rams two years ago. He played in all 16 games in 2019, when he caught just four passes but was a major contributor on special teams.
Hodge played in 14 games for Los Angeles in 2018.
