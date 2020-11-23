Garrett has 9 1/2 sacks and has been among the NFL’s best defensive players all season. He has four strip sacks and made numerous game-swinging plays while helping the Browns (7-3) toward their best 10-game record since 1994.
Garrett was isolated at home for two days last week with COVID-like symptoms before he tested positive on Friday.
The Browns’ defense came up big without Garrett, getting five sacks and scoring a touchdown and safety in the 22-17 win over the Eagles.
