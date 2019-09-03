FILE - In this Aug. 29, 2019, file photo, Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett smiles before an NFL preseason football game against the Detroit Lions, in Cleveland. The Browns star defensive end has been chosen as the new captain of the NFL Waterboys program, which is committed to bringing clean water to needy East African communities. Garrett is taking over the role previously held by Chris Long, who retired after 11 seasons. “I am thrilled to be the Waterboys NFL captain and continue my work in ensuring that people have access to safe water,” Garrett said. (David Richard, File/Associated Press)

CLEVELAND — Myles Garrett normally battles offensive linemen. He’s taking on a new, rewarding challenge.

The Browns star defensive end has been chosen as the new captain of the NFL Waterboys program, which is committed to bringing clean water to needy East African communities. Garrett is taking over the role previously held by Chris Long, who retired after 11 seasons.

The program was the cornerstone initiative of The Chris Long Foundation.

“I am thrilled to be the Waterboys NFL captain and continue my work in ensuring that people have access to safe water,” Garrett said. “This is my third year involved with the program and I can’t wait to work with my peers around the league, along with fans, to grow Waterboys and build on the momentum that Chris has generated around this important cause.”

Garrett will lead a group of players who are hoping to make life better for 1 million people.

Among the players working with Garrett are: Chris Long’s brother, Kyle Long, who plays for Chicago, Tampa Bay’s Beau Allen, Los Angeles Rams’ Johnny Hekker, Dallas’ Zack Martin and Arizona’s Brett Hundley. The players will take part in social media campaigns and spread the word on their cause in various events.

Garrett’s role will include working with NBA players and the league’s Hoops2o program founded by Indiana guard Malcolm Brogdon. The NBA arm of the program has raised over $250,000 since 2018.

Long said he needed a player who shared his passion and creativity to promote the clean water project.

“I knew right away that Myles was the guy that could carry the torch and lead the NFL Waterboys program” Long said. “He’s young, passionate and sincere in his commitment to helping other people. And he’s going to play at a high level for a long time. I know the sky is the limit for what we will accomplish under Myles’ leadership. I believe we will reach our 1 million people served goal during his tenure.”

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.