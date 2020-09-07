It’s too early to know if Tretter, who has not missed a game in three seasons with Cleveland and played through a severely sprained ankle and other injuries, will play against the Ravens.
Rookie Nick Harris has been working with Cleveland’s first-team offense and the fifth-round pick has been impressive. Tretter, though, has experience and has faced Baltimore’s stout defense six times.
“Obviously JC’s a veteran, he’s seen a lot of football,” Stefanski said. “There’s value in that. He’s a leader of the football team. So really good to have him out there today.”
The Browns could take a cautious approach with Tretter since they’ll play their home opener against Cincinnati on Sept. 17, just four days after visiting Baltimore.
The team has not said if the 29-year-old Tretter hurt his knee in the days leading up to camp or needed the operation on a pre-existing issue.
