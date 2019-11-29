Browns coach Freddie Kitchens hasn’t ruled him out against the Steelers. If he can’t play, the Browns (5-6) will likely start Justin McCray, who has made two starts this season. He started at left tackle against New England on Oct. 27 after an ineffective Robinson was benched for one game.

The Browns could have defensive end Olivier Vernon back against the Steelers (6-5) in the second game between the rivals in 17 days. Vernon has missed the past three games with a sprained knee. He’s also questionable.

