Mayfield injured his right throwing hand when he struck it on Steelers linebacker Bud Dupree’s facemask before halftime, but coach Freddie Kitchens doesn’t expect the second-year QB to be limited this week.
Mayfield played the entire second half wearing a glove and couldn’t rally the Browns, who are on the fringes of playoff contention.
Also, Browns safety Eric Murray is back practicing after missing five games following knee surgery on Nov. 1.
