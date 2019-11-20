In his third season out of Miami, Njoku has 92 career catches for 1,062 yards and nine touchdowns. Before he got hurt, Njoku had four catches for 37 yards and a TD this season.
Njoku had 56 catches for 639 yards and four TDs in 2018.
His return gives quarterback Baker Mayfield another weapon as the Browns (4-6) try to stay in the playoff hunt.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD