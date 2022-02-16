Recently hired defensive coordinator Don Martindale was the Ravens defensive coordinator last season.
Cox last worked in the NFL as the Atlanta Falcons defensive line coach from 2014-16, going to the Super Bowl his final season. He has also worked for the Jets, Browns, Dolphins and Buccaneers.
Cox entered the NFL from Western Illinois as the Dolphins fifth-round draft choice in 1991 and played through 2002. He won a Super Bowl with the Patriots against the then-St. Louis Rams to cap the 2001 season.
Wilkins joined the Ravens in 2015 as a video intern. He was Baltimore’s video operations coordinator from 2017-20.
