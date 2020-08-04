McCoy led the league in rushing in 2013, earning the first of five consecutive Pro Bowl berths. He added a Super Bowl title to his resume as a backup with the Chiefs last season, rushing for 465 yards and scoring five touchdowns.
Brady, 43, signed a two-year, fully guaranteed $50 million contract in free agency after appearing in nine Super Bowls — winning six — over 20 seasons with the Patriots.
The Bucs also added the quarterback’s favorite target, Rob Gronkowski, to an already exceptional group of receivers and tight ends. Tampa Bay reinforced a commitment to help Brady be successful by drafting offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs and retaining three key members of an emerging defense.
