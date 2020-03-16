Barrett signed a one-year, $4 million contract in free agency with the Bucs last winter after spending the first five seasons of his career with the Denver Broncos. The franchise tag for a linebacker calls for a salary of just under $16 million for 2020.
Arians reiterated during last month’s NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis that retaining key players from an improving defense was a greater priority than holding on to Winston, who led the NFL in passing yards while also leading the league in turnovers last season.
Winston earned nearly $21 million in the final year of the contract he signed as the No. 1 pick in the 2015 draft. He threw for 5,109 yards and became Tampa Bay’s all-time passing leader, but also made NFL history as the first player with at least 30 touchdown passes and 30 interceptions in a season.
Winston, 26, will become an unrestricted free agent if the Bucs, who haven’t made the playoffs since 2007, don’t re-sign him by Wednesday. With more than $74 million in salary cap space available, Tom Brady, Philip Rivers and Teddy Bridgewater are among the players Arians could pursue as a potential replacement.
The team also could make a run at bringing back two key performers — Jason Pierre-Paul and Ndamukong Suh — from a defense that improved dramatically over the second half of last season, when the Bucs finished 9-7 and missed the playoffs for the 12th straight year.
