STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Buccaneers have won four of past five meetings between clubs that began play as expansion franchises in 1976. ... Bucs concluding six-week stretch in which they have not played a game in their home stadium. Has included four road games sandwiched around “home” game against Carolina in London and team’s bye. ... QB Jameis Winston coming off fourth game with 300-plus yards passing but also had four turnovers — two interceptions, two fumbles — in last week’s four-point loss at Tennessee. Fifth-year pro has 10 turnovers in past two games. ... Bucs OLB Shaquil Barrett has 10 sacks, tied for NFL lead. ... OLB Jason Pierre-Paul had sack and three tackles for loss in season debut against Titans. Pierre-Paul missed first six games after fracturing neck during car accident in May. ... WR Mike Evans had 11 catches for 198 yards and two touchdowns vs. Tennessee, moving past James Wilder for first on Tampa Bay receptions list with 433. ... Bucs lead league in rushing defense (68.6 yards per game), but next to last in pass defense (285.9). ... Seahawks looking to start 7-2 or better for fifth time in franchise history. Only better start 8-1 in 2013. ... QB Russell Wilson will tie G Chris Gray for franchise record for consecutive starts at 121 on Sunday. ... Wilson became first QB in league history with eight straight road games of at least one TD and zero interceptions last week vs. Atlanta. ... RB Chris Carson has rushed for at least 90 yards in four of past five games. ... WR Tyler Lockett had second 100-yard receiving game of season last week vs. Falcons. ... WR DK Metcalf second in NFL among rookies in yards receiving (402) and TDs (4). ... Seahawks allowed 30 first downs last week to Falcons, tied for most during Carroll’s tenure. Twenty-four of 30 came via pass. ... DE Jadeveon Clowney had second sack with Seahawks and forced fumble last week. ... Seahawks have only three sacks in past four games and only two games all season with more than two sacks. ... LB Bobby Wagner became franchise all-time leader in tackles last week. Has 989 in career. ... Rookie S Marquise Blair had career-high 11 tackles and first forced fumble last week. ... Fantasy tip: Lockett enjoys playing NFC South teams. He had 11 catches for 154 yards in Week 3 vs. New Orleans and last week had six catches for 100 yards. Facing 31st-ranked pass defense in league, might as well see if Lockett can keep streak going.