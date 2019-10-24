STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Previous meeting between teams marked only time in NFL history that top two picks in NFL draft — Bucs’ Jameis Winston, Titans’ Marcus Mariota — met as rookies in Week 1. ... Winston is coming off second 400-yard passing performance of career, but also threw five interceptions and lost a fumble during 11-point loss to Carolina in London two weeks ago. ... Winston fifth QB in league history with 100 touchdown passes before 26th birthday. Dan Marino (142), Peyton Manning (111), Matthew Stafford (109) and Drew Bledsoe (108) are others. ... Bucs scoring 28.8 points per game, fourth in NFL. Allowing 30.8 per game, third-worst in league. ... Bucs OLB Shaquil Barrett tied for NFL lead with nine sacks, despite not having any past two games. ... Bucs WR Chris Godwin second in league with 662 yards receiving, tied for first with six TD catches. He’s had 125 yards-plus four times this season, including past three games. His 662 yards are most by Bucs receiver through six games. ... Bucs defense first against run (68 yards per game), last against pass (304.5). ... Titans have won two straight in series. ... QB Ryan Tannehill threw for 312 yards and two TDs last week. Completed career-high 79.3 percent of his passes with minimum of 20 attempts. ... Titans tied franchise record not allowing more than 20 points through first seven games and rank fourth allowing 16 points a game. ... Titans RB Derrick Henry had 108 yards from scrimmage with TD rushing last week. Henry has 11 rushing TDs in past nine home games. ... Titans WR A.J. Brown leads AFC rookies with 327 yards receiving. ... Titans WR Adam Humphries had 219 catches for 2,329 yards and nine TDs with Tampa Bay between 2015 and 2018. ... Titans rookie DL Jeffery Simmons had sack and two tackles for loss in NFL debut last week. ... Fantasy Tip: Titans rookie A.J. Brown averaging 16.9 yards per catch and had career-high six catches last week.