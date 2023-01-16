Bucs activate C Ryan Jensen from IR for NFC wild-card game

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers activated center Ryan Jensen from injured reserve to the active roster ahead of their NFC wild-card playoff game against the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night.
The ninth-year pro’s injury, combined with losing guards Ali Marpet to retirement and Alex Cappa in free agency, has forced the Bucs to rely on a largely young, inexperienced offensive line to protect Tom Brady this season.
Jensen’s return comes as his replacement, second-year pro Robert Hainsey, is dealing with a sore hamstring and backup center Nick Leverett, a starter at left guard the past 10 games, is listed as doubtful for Monday night with knee and shoulder injuries.
A first-time Pro Bowl selection last season, Jensen spent the first five years of his career with the Baltimore Ravens. He signed with Tampa Bay as a free agent in 2018 and has started 65 regular-season games, as well as six playoff contests for the Bucs.
To make room on the roster, linebacker J.J. Russell was waived.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL