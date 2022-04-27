Bucs, as expected, pick up 5th-year option on LB Devin White

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have picked up the fifth-year contract option on Pro Bowl linebacker Devin White, who has 15 sacks, four forced fumbles and six fumble recoveries over three NFL seasons.
A key contributor during Tampa Bay’s Super Bowl championship run two years ago, White has started all 45 regular-season games he’s played. He’s also appeared in five postseason games, compiling 34 tackles, four quarterback hits, two interceptions and two fumble recoveries.
