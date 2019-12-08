The Buccaneers star receiver didn’t return and coach Bruce Arians said of the injury that “It’s not good.”

Quarterback Jameis Winston missed one series in the second half because of a tiny fracture in his throwing hand. It didn’t stop him from leading the Bucs to a huge win over the Colts.

It was a rough day for Miami receivers as DeVante Parker and Albert Wilson were knocked out of their game against the Jets with concussions. New York lost tight end Ryan Griffin and running back Bilal Powell to ankle injuries.

The Saints lost tight end Jared Cook to a head injury after he caught two touchdown passes against San Francisco. Defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins had an ankle injury. The 49ers lost pass rusher Dee Ford to a hamstring injury.

Baltimore tight end Mark Andrews hurt his knee and receiver Chris Moore had a stinger in the win over Buffalo.

Other injuries included: Falcons receiver Calvin Ridley (abdominal pain) and corner back Desmond Trufant (forearm injury). Washington lost running back Derrisu Guice to a knee injury against Green Bay. Linebacker Ryan Kerrigan injured his calf and cornerback Quinton Dunbar left with a hamstring injury. Detroit lost running back Bo Scarbrough to a rib injury after he ran for 65 yards. Denver defensive end Dre’Mont Jones hurt his ankle and tight end Noah Fant injured his foot.

