The Rozelle Award is given to the NFL public relations staff that consistently strives for excellence in its dealings and relationships with the media. The award is named for Rozelle, NFL commissioner from 1960-89. He started his career in PR as a college student and was the director of public relations for the Los Angeles Rams from 1952-55.
The addition of Brady and former New England teammate Rob Gronkowski instantly raised the profile of the Buccaneers, who their final eight games of the season, ended a 12-year playoff drought and captured their second Super Bowl title.
“Those of us who cover this team daily have known for years what a great communications staff this is,” said Jenna Laine, Buccaneers beat reporter for ESPN.com. “Tom Brady’s arrival and a Super Bowl run merely put them on a bigger stage, and they shined under the most challenging circumstances of a pandemic.”
The other nominees for the Rozelle Award were the Denver Broncos, New England Patriots, Pittsburgh Steelers, and the Tennessee Titans.
