STATS AND STUFF: The Bucs have won 14 of their past 15 games and are off to the best start in franchise history. ... Brady threw for 211 yards and four TDs last week against Chicago, his 37th career game with at least four TD passes. He’s thrown for at least three TDs in a game 97 times. Both of those marks are tied for first with Drew Brees. ... Bucs RB Leonard Fournette has 100-plus yards from scrimmage three of the past four weeks as Tampa Bay’s running game has shown signs of coming to life. The defending Super Bowl champs have the league’s top-ranked passing attack (324.3 yards per game), but are only 21st rushing (99.1 per game). ... Brown has a league-high 17 multi-receiving TD games. Evans, who had three scoring receptions last week, is second with 15. ... Saints QB Jameis Winston passed for 222 yards and a TD without an interception in Week 7. Winston has six TDs vs. no INTs for a 138 rating in two home starts this season. ... Winston was selected No. 1 overall by Tampa Bay in the 2015 NFL draft. Winston is the Bucs’ franchise all-time leader in yards and TDs passing (19,373 and 121). ... Kamara has receiving TDs in his past two games and at least 115 scrimmage yards in his past four games. ... WR Marquez Callaway has at least 70 yards receiving in two of his past three games and has three TDs receiving in his past four games. ... DE Cameron Jordan had his first sack of the season at Seattle. Jordan ranks fourth in the NFL with 94 1/2 sacks since 2012. ... LB Demario Davis had 10 tackles and a career-high four tackles for loss with two sacks and a pass defensed last week. Davis has a sack in his past two games. ... S Malcolm Jenkins had his first sack of the season last week and intercepted Brady in the teams’ last regular-season meeting.