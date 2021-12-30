STATS AND STUFF: With Brady 44 and the Jets’ Zach Wilson exactly 22 years younger - the two share an Aug. 3 birthday - it will mark the largest age gap between starting quarterbacks in NFL history. ... Brady is completing his first full tour of the AFC East since leaving New England for Tampa Bay last season. He won 17 division titles in 20 years with the Patriots and has already beaten his old team, plus the Dolphins and Bills this season. ... The seven-time Super Bowl champion leads the NFL with 4,580 yards passing and 37 TDs. In 38 career starts against the Jets, during which he is 30-8, he has averaged 241.1 yards per game and thrown for 61 TDs. ... TE Rob Gronkowski faced the Jets 16 times while he was with New England, amassing 69 receptions for 883 yards and nine TDs. ... The Bucs’ defense had seven sacks against the Panthers last week to boost its season total to 44, tied for second in the league with Minnesota. The unit hasn’t given up a touchdown the past two games, holding New Orleans to three field goals in a 9-0 loss to the Saints, limiting Carolina to two field goals in Tampa Bay’s 32-6 win last Sunday. ... The Jets ran for 273 yards, the most in the NFL this season, on 36 carries against Jacksonville. ... Wilson ran for 91 yards — including a 52-yard TD — on four carries against Jacksonville, setting franchise records for quarterbacks with both marks. He was also the first QB in NFL history to run for 90 or more yards on just four attempts or less. ... Wilson has no interceptions in his last three games. ... Backup OL Conor McDermott caught a 1-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter last week, the first TD catch by a Jets O-lineman since Jumbo Elliott’s grab in the “Monday Night Miracle” against Miami in 2000. ... After going 4 for 12 on third downs against Jacksonville, the Jets are 10 for 37 in their last three games. Their 27% conversion average in that span is better than only New England’s 24.3%. ... WR Braxton Berrios had a 102-yard kickoff return for a touchdown last week, the Jets’ first return for a score since Andre Roberts in 2018. ... LB C.J. Mosley has 10 or more tackles in four straight games, and has a career-high 142 total tackles this season. His nine games of 10 or more tackles are the most by a Jets player since Jonathan Vilma in 2005.