Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Peyton Barber (25) is upended by Carolina Panthers cornerback Donte Jackson during the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019. (Mike McCarn/Associated Press)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Jameis Winston threw for 208 yards and a touchdown, Tampa Bay held Cam Newton in check and came up with a late goal-line stand and the Buccaneers beat the Carolina Panthers 20-14 early Friday to give coach Bruce Arians his first victory with the team.

Chris Godwin had eight catches for 121 yards and a touchdown, Peyton Barber ran for 82 yards and a score and the Bucs won despite converting only 2 of 12 first downs in the game that was delayed 25 minutes in first quarter because of lightning in the area.

Newton finished with 324 yards passing, but was held without a touchdown for the second straight game. He also fumbled again.

Newton couldn’t get the Panthers (0-2) into the end zone on the final drive despite numerous breaks. On fourth down play from the 2, the Bucs stopped Christian McCaffrey after he took a snap out of the wildcat formation to take over on downs.

The Buccaneers (1-1) got plenty of pressure on Newton with three sacks coming from Shaquil Barrett. They also held McCaffrey to 53 total yards from scrimmage after he racked up 209 yards and two touchdowns in the season opener against the Los Angeles Rams.

