Hargreaves started 33 of 35 games he appeared in over four seasons for the Bucs, who have the league’s 32nd-ranked pass defense. He has two career interceptions, one of which he returned for a touchdown during a loss to San Francisco in this year’s season opener.

AD

General manager Jason Licht said “after thoughtful consideration over the past few weeks” he and Arians concluded it was in the best interest of the Bucs to release Hargreaves and allow the cornerback to “explore other opportunities.”

The departure leaves the Bucs with a starting defensive backfield featuring a pair of rookies and two second-year players.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD