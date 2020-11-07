Milano is required to spend at least three weeks on injured reserve, though could miss only two games with Buffalo having a bye week after playing at Arizona next weekend.
In other roster moves, Buffalo activated backup linebacker Del’Shawn Phillips from IR after he missed five games with a quadriceps injury. Cornerback Dane Jackson and receiver Jake Kumerow were elevated from the practice squad.
Starting center Mitch Morse has already been ruled out because of a concussion. Backup cornerback Josh Norman will miss his third straight game with a hamstring injury.
