“I like Kirk. As soon as I signed he shot me a text message, and I thought it was crazy because obviously Kirk has been in the league for a while. I’ve been watching him for a minute now,” said Westbrook, who spent the last four years with Jacksonville and is coming off a season shortened by an ACL injury. “Obviously, for me to get that text message saying, ‘Hey, it’s Kirk Cousins,’ he’s excited to work with me, heart kind of dropped. I’m excited to be out there with him too, building that chemistry up.”