“A lot of guys can get in the game and they can be a deer in the headlights, but if you understand what’s coming at you, the game will slow down for you,” Peterson said. “Just like today, I was talking to Kris Boyd, having him understand the different releases that receivers can give you and he was like, ‘Wow, I never looked at it that way.’ I feel that giving these guys those types of nuggets can definitely slow their game down a lot and help them improve.”