STATS AND STUFF: Vikings coach Mike Zimmer was the defensive coordinator for the Bengals from 2008-13. ... Minnesota scored on 50 of 59 trips to the red zone (86.4%) last season. ... Minnesota is 5-2 in season openers in the Zimmer era. ... Vikings DE Danielle Hunter returns after missing the entire 2020 season due to a neck injury. The youngest player in NFL history to reach 50 career sacks, Hunter had the third most in the league over the 2016-19 seasons. ... Vikings QB Kirk Cousins posted his single-game career high with 458 passing yards against the Bengals while with Washington in 2016. ... Just seven of the 22 players who started the season finale for the Bengals are expected to start Sunday. Nearly half (22 of 46) of the players who saw action in that game, including eight starters, are not on the current 53-man roster. ... Of the 15 listed starters on Cincinnati’s 2021 depth chart who were with the team last season, six saw their 2020 seasons end early due to injuries, including Burrow and RB Joe Mixon. ... Burrow and Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase were teammates on LSU’s 2019 national championship team with Minnesota WR Justin Jefferson.