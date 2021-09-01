The Bengals have high hopes for receiver Ja’Marr Chase, the fifth overall draft pick in the spring who was a teammate of Burrow’s on the 2019 LSU national championship team. But Chase, who sat out the 2020 season, keeps dropping passes. He dropped three in a row in a preseason loss to Washington and then couldn’t keep the handle on Burrow’s only pass in Sunday’s game, a loss to the Dolphins.