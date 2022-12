Burrow, surging Bengals look to stop skid against Browns

STATS AND STUFF: Watson needs to improve quickly or the Browns’ already-thin playoff hopes will vanish. The three-time Pro Bowler led the offense to two field goals, but Cleveland scored two defensive TDs and returned a punt for six. ... Watson threw three TD passes in a loss to the Bengals with Houston in 2020. ... The Browns have owned Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, going 4-0 and sacking him 17 times over the past two seasons. ... Browns coach Kevin Stefanski is 5-0 against the Bengals. ... Browns All-Pro DE Myles Garrett has nine sacks in eight games against Cincinnati, six in four games vs. Burrow. ... Browns WR Amari Cooper had 131 yards receiving and a TD against the Bengals in October. ... Browns RB Nick Chubb is second in the NFL with 1,119 yards rushing and 12 TDs. Chubb also leads the league with 358 yards in the fourth quarter. Chubb had 137 yards and two TDs in Cleveland’s 41-16 blowout in Cincinnati last season. ... The Browns rushed for 172 yards in their win over the Bengals ... Browns WR Donovan Peoples-Jones had a 76-yard TD punt return last week, the first for the team since 2015. ... The Browns forced a season-high four turnovers last week. ... CB Denzel Ward had a 4-yard fumble return for a score. Last season, he returned a Burrow interception 99 yards. ... The Bengals have won four straight since losing to the Browns and eight of 10 since dropping their first two games. ... Burrow is tied for second among NFL quarterbacks with 25 passing TDs and is second with 3,446 passing yards behind Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes. ... Burrow completed 25 of 31 passes last week in beating Mahomes for the third straight time in a rematch of last season’s AFC title game. ... Burrow has 12 TD passes of 50 yards or more in his past 15 regular-season games, the most by any QB in that span and tying him with Hall of Famers Dan Marino and Fran Tarkenton for the most in his first three seasons. ... Burrow has 15 games of 300 or more passing yards, two shy of Carson Palmer (17) for fourth place on the Bengals’ career list. Andy Dalton (28), Boomer Esiason (23), and Ken Anderson (19) hold the top three spots on that list. ... Cincinnati’s offensive line has only allowed six sacks in the past four games. ... RB Samaje Perine had a career-best 155 yards from scrimmage last week. ... The Bengals waived P Kevin Huber this week after 14 seasons with the team and later re-signed him to the practice squad. Drue Chrisman was promoted from the practice squad.