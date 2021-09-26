Their first touchdown was a beautiful rainbow down the sideline with 37 seconds to go in the first half that ended with Chase simply running past Pittsburgh cornerback James Pierre for the score that put Cincinnati up 14-7 at the break. Their second — in which Burrow had plenty of time to find Chase in the back of the end zone — put the Steelers in a 17-point hole midway through the third quarter from which Pittsburgh (1-2) never threatened to recover.