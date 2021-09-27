61 — Sunday was the third time in 51 years that the Lions had lost on a field goal of 61 yards or more — the most in the NFL. In 1970, Tom Dempsey’s then league-record 63-yard kick as time expired gave the New Orleans Saints a 19-17 win, the same score as the Ravens win after Justin Tucker’s record 66-yard kick. Tucker also beat the Lions with a 61-yarder in 2013, but the final score wasn’t 19-17. It was 18-16.