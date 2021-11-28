Receiver Marquise Brown (thigh) is active for the Ravens after missing last weekend’s win at Chicago.
In addition to Campbell, cornerbacks Jimmy Smith (neck) and Chris Westry (thigh), tackle Cedric Ogbuehi (thigh), receiver Miles Boykin (finger) and tight end Josh Oliver are inactive for Baltimore.
Inactive for Cleveland are: receivers Anthony Schwartz (concussion) and Rashard Higgins, fullback Andy Janovich, safety Richard LeCounte III, defensive end Ifeadi Odenigbo, tackle James Hudson III and defensive tackle Tommy Togiai.
___
More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL