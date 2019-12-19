In 2016, Canada’s federal broadcast regulator decided it was not in the public interest to substitute Canadian ads for U.S. ones on American channels available in Canada.
Bell said the regulator’s decision cost it viewers and millions of dollars in revenue, prompting an appeal from the broadcaster and the NFL.
Canada’s Federal Court of Appeal rejected the challenge, saying Parliament intended the regulator to decide how best to balance competing policy objectives related to broadcasting in Canada.
The Supreme Court now has overturned that decision.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.