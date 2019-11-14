STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — 49ers snapped eight-game skid vs. Arizona with Week 9 win. ... Cardinals ranks second worst in league with TDs on 34.3% of red zone trips. Niners stingiest red zone defense, allowing TDs on 36.8% of trips. ... Cardinals tied for first in league for fewest giveaways with six; 49ers third in league with 20 takeaways. ... Arizona has league-high 84 penalties. ... The Cardinals have lost three straight games, including the last two by a combined six points. ... Cardinals LB Chandler Jones is tied for NFL lead with 11½ sacks. He leads the NFL with five forced fumbles and five strip sacks. ... C A.Q. Shipley will appear in 100th career game on Sunday. He was seventh-round pick out of Pittsburgh in 2009. ... WR Andy Isabella has six catches for 174 yards and a TD over past three games. He did not have a catch in the first seven. ... K Zane Gonzalez leads league with 24 field goals. ... WR Larry Fitzgerald will face San Francisco for 32nd time in career. He’s caught 177 passes for 2,344 yards and 18 touchdowns against 49ers. ... RB David Johnson lost a fumble last game that was Cardinals’ first lost fumble of season. ... QB Jimmy Garoppolo threw for 317 yards, four TDs, no INTs in first meeting for 8th regular-season game by 49ers quarterback with at least 300 yards passing, four TDs, no INTs. ... Garoppolo had career-low 5.4 yards per attempts last week to go with three turnovers. He’s tied for fifth in league for most giveaways with 12. ... San Francisco has at least three sacks in six straight games for first time since 1997 and ranks second in league with 35 overall. ... Niners LB Fred Warner had 10 tackles, first two sacks of career, one forced fumble and pass defensed vs. Seahawks. ... San Francisco tied for first in NFL with 21 drives starting in opponent territory. ... Fantasy tip: Niners rookie WR Deebo Samuel had eight catches for career-high 112 yards last week. With WR Emmanuel Sanders, TE George Kittle nursing injuries and questionable for this week, Samuel could be Garoppolo’s No. 1 option.