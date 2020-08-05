Patton played in 13 games last season, including five starts, for the Los Angeles Chargers. The 26-year-old spent two years on the Chargers’ practice squad before jumping to the active roster last season. The former Rutgers standout had six catches for 56 yards and also made three special teams tackles in 2019 before being released on Aug. 1.
