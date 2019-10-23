TEMPE, Ariz. — The Arizona Cardinals have signed Alfred Morris and Zach Zenner to add depth at the banged-up running back position.

The 5-foot-10, 222-pound Morris has played in 104 career games over seven years and run for 5,931 yards and 34 touchdowns.

Morris ran for more than 1,000 yards in each of his first three seasons but the 30-year-old’s production has declined in recent years. He ran for 428 yards in 12 games last season for San Francisco.