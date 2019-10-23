The 5-11, 228-pound Zenner was recently released by the New Orleans Saints after appearing in one game. He has 686 career rushing yards over five seasons.
Arizona’s Chase Edmonds had a career-high 126 yards rushing in Sunday’s win over the New York Giants. But the Cardinals’ other running backs — David Johnson (ankle) and D.J. Foster (hamstring) — are dealing with injuries.
