“The Cowboys intercepted 10 passes last season on their way to a 6-10 finish,” said Rick Gosselin of the Talk of Fame Network. “They already have an NFL-leading 10 interceptions through five games this season, including six by cornerback Trevon Diggs, which helps explain the club’s 4-1 start. The next interception will give the Cowboys 11 — their most since 2014, when they picked off 18 passes.”