Alford missed all of the 2019 season because of a broken leg. He played six seasons for the Atlanta Falcons before signing a three-year, $22.5 million deal with the Cardinals prior to last year. He was expected to be the team’s other starting cornerback opposite three-time All-Pro Patrick Peterson.
Alford’s absence likely means more playing time for Byron Murphy, Kevin Peterson and Chris Jones.
