Also inactive for the Cardinals: quarterback Chris Streveler, receiver Andy Isabella, running back Eno Benjamin and defensive lineman Rashard Lawrence (calf).
The Packers’ inactives are linebacker Jaylon Smith, cornerback Kevin King (shoulder/back), safety Vernon Scott, linebacker La’Darius Hamilton, offensive tackle Dennis Kelly (back) and defensive lineman Jack Heflin.
The Packers are also without their two top receivers Davante Adams and Allen Lazard, who are both on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
___
More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL