The Cardinals have a 2-2 record without three-time All-Pro WR DeAndre Hopkins, who is expected to miss the rest of the regular season with a knee injury. Hopkins is one of the NFL’s best, so his absence obviously hurts, but Arizona’s passing game should still be better than it was against the Lions. Receivers Christian Kirk, A.J. Green and Rondale Moore, tight end Zach Ertz and running backs Edmonds and Conner are all solid pass catchers.